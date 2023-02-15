Feb. 15, 1993

It's time to select judges on merit instead of letting political parties dole out judicial seats as patronage, says the state Bar Association.

"We need to make some very definite changes in the way we select judges," said John Bracken, president of the state bar.

The lawyers' group is pushing for a state constitutional amendment to create merit selection boards to select all judges except city and town justices. Draft legislation is currently circulating through the legal and political community.

Though voters in New York elect at least 1,175 judges — including those serving in county, surrogate and most appellate courts — the system is merely "the illusion of democracy," Bracken said.

"The electoral process is a sham."

Because political bosses control which hopefuls get on the ballot, and campaign laws prohibit judicial candidates from discussing issues, voters "have no idea" why they pick one person instead of another, he said.

Creating local commissions to review qualifications and make recommendations for filling judicial openings would vastly improve the caliber of judges and courts, Bracken said.

It would also open the door to a more diverse judiciary, including more African Americans, women and other groups often shut out of judicial races by narrow-minded political leaders, he said.