Look back: New York State Fair returns for 150th year

Aug. 18, 1996

SYRACUSE — It's hot, it's crowded, it's the same but different every year.

It's the New York State Fair, and this year — the 150th — promises to be bigger than all the ones before it. Running from Aug. 22 through Labor Day, the fair will draw the customary record crowds (weather permitting) and offer up entertainment for the most diverse tastes.

The Grandstand entertainment is alive with performing artists that are in their top form. The Cole Muffler Court free stage entertainment is as diversified as a bag of M&M's. The live music presented by the Pizza Hut Special Events Tent and the Pepsi International Pavilion could fill a tomb in the Great Pyramid.

Entertainment is the name of the game, and that's exactly what Fair Director Peter Cappuccilli has offered for the entire family. Ages 1 to 11 will not be disappointed.

I've spent my "fair share" of time at many a State Fair concerts and activities, and this year looks to be better than the last. Of course, I go along with the same adage, that every year can always be better than the last.