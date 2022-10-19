 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LOOK BACK

Look back: Niles residents seem to be shirking permit fees

Oct. 19, 1992

The new Niles code enforcement officer, Bob Defendorf, has discovered an odd phenomenon about the town.

Defendorf reported to the town board that most of the townspeople seem to be carpenters, capable of building their own houses, additions and garages. What's more, they seem to have the inside track on a super discount lumber store.

With the building permit fee based on the cost of the project, Defendorf said, everyone is either building themselves, or has a brother or an uncle Joe doing it for next to nothing. Add that to the "special deals" these weekend carpenters seem to frequently find, and the cost of the project comes in at bargain basement rates — as does the building permit fee.

The town board is taking Defendorf up on the suggestion that perhaps a new permit fee schedule be drawn up that would be based on the type of project rather than the cost. If nothing else, it might help keep the applicants honest. 

— Compiled by David Wilcox

