April 11, 1993

NILES — Officials here say they have caught their garbage hauler with his thumb on the scale.

State police confirm they are investigating whether Rainbow Rubbish intentionally defrauded the town by adding garbage from out-of-town businesses to the loads Niles taxpayers paid to dump at Seneca Meadows landfill.

Rainbow's owners say the extra garbage got on the Niles bill through an oversight company management knew nothing about. They say they are willing to reimburse the town any overcharges.

But no one has identified the amount of money involved.

Because the investigation into possible criminal intent is not complete, it is uncertain if the company will be charged.

Supervisor Dick DeWitt told town residents Thursday night that he received a phone call on Feb. 18 informing him that Rainbow was starting their Monday morning runs in Niles with a partially loaded compactor.

That means the town — which pays Rainbow for hauling, and Seneca Meadows a tipping fee calculated by weight — was paying the dump for garbage generated elsewhere.

But the businesses that produced the garbage pay Rainbow directly for both the hauling and tipping fees, so Rainbow would have benefited by collecting the tipping fees and leaving the trash to be added to Niles' tipping bills.