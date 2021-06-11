Look back: No charges in confrontation at Mentz meeting

June 11, 1996

DA advises no charges from Mentz meeting

MENTZ — District Attorney James Vargason has recommended that a Port Byron village justice dismiss charges against a woman accused of disrupting a Mentz town board meeting.

In a letter to Justice JoAnn Bell last week, Vargason said his office had thoroughly investigated the May 21 incident that saw Concetta “Connie” Vincent charged with disorderly conduct and recommended that the charges be “dismissed m the interest of justice.”

Vincent was arrested on a complaint signed by town Supervisor William L. Jones after a confrontation during the town's May meeting.

Vargason wrote that the investigation, based on interviews with eight people in attendance, revealed that while Vincent may have been “unnecessarily combative and confrontational,” Jones aggravated the situation.

Ultimately, Vargason determined there was no harm caused by Vincent's conduct and there was no reliable evidence of guilt.

“Based on the foregoing, I have concluded that it would be a colossal waste of taxpayer money and a perversion of justice to prosecute Ms. Vincent upon the complaint,” Vargason wrote.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

