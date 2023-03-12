March 12, 1993

The city of Auburn lost a landmark this week — a landmark for anyone who was into drinking and fighting about 20 years ago, that is.

Last weekend, a City Hall-sponsored wrecker began pulling down the once-infamous Paulie's Inn on Pulaski Street. A notorious drinking and fighting establishment, Paulie's went through several ownership and name changes.

Increasingly over the years, however, the Pulaski Street pub inspired the disapproval of neighbors, who lodged numerous complaints and submitted petitions to city officials demanding a reduction of the noise, bad parking and other unrestrained rowdiness.

Despite its glorious history, the establishment has stood vacant and abandoned for years. County Legislator Linda Townsend says she's been pushing City Hall for at least 10 years to tear down the tavern. "I've been in front of City Council numerous times about it," she sighs.

City officials say they have long wanted to demolish the building, but say they were stymied in obtaining title for the property because of legal hoops.

Jim Moore, director of the city's code enforcement office, says the city was moving steadily toward taking ownership of the building when nature urged the process along. Last Wednesday, the building's roof collapsed from the weight of accumulated snow.

The city let bids for its demolition the following day.

Despite the long road the city has traveled to leveling the building, Moore, who grew up near the tavern, concedes that the demolition of Paulie's leaves him with some mixed feelings. Recalling the informal "Friday night fights" at the rowdy watering hole, Moore waxes poetic. "It was the spot to go," he says.