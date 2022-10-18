Look back: Nozzolio campaigns for state Senate at fast pace

Oct. 18, 1992

FAYETTE — With one hand on the wheel of his Oldsmobile sedan, state Senate candidate Mike Nozzolio whizzed along in the passing lane at up to 80 mph as he rushed to meet regional police officers at a recent Geneva luncheon.

As Nozzolio waved to the neighbors he sailed past, the radar detector clipped to his sun visor registered nothing.

His front-seat passenger, state Sen. Tom Libous, later said he was tempted to reach over and hold the wheel steady.

But Nozzolio is used to life in the fast lane.

As the area's assemblyman for a decade, he is always on the move, often stuffing more events into his long days than time really allows. It's part of his well-known hustling to serve constitutents.

"What makes me tick?" he said. "I have a calling to serve people."

Nozzolio, 41, is one of those politicians whose life is mostly his work. He constantly scrambles to balance local concerns and a reform agenda for Albany that he helped formulate as the Assembly's deputy minority leader.

Though he was on the fast track to replace Minority Leader CD "Rapp" Rappleyea someday, Nozzolio seized the opportunity presented by this year's redistricting to take a shot at the GOP-led state Senate. There, he says, he can do more to help the area and overhaul New York's bloated government.