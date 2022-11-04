 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LOOK BACK

Look back: Nozzolio caps off rough campaign with Senate triumph

Nov. 4, 1992

After the roughest campaign of his political career — and one of the most vicious anywhere — Mike Nozzolio yesterday won a landslade state Senate victory.

Nozzolio defeated Democrat Jim Foley by a two-to-one margin in a race marred by a phone tape scandal, acidic personal slurs and some of the dirtiest political advertising this area has ever seen.

"I'm absolutely flabbergasted and humbled and thrilled by the tremendous support that you have given me," Nozzolio told a cheering crowd of local Republicans at the Auburn Holiday Inn last night.

Foley said, "In my family, we understand that wars are a series of battles. I concede this battle. I do not concede the war."

Nozzolio, the area's assemblyman for the past decade, outpolled Foley throughout the five-county district, apparently beating him everywhere except the Democrat's home precinct.

Nozzolio said he was able to win because people focused on the issues rather than falling for Foley's "dirty campaigning." He said voters wanted a representative who would get things done to reform Albany, overhaul welfare and slash state spending.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

