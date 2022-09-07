Look back: NY Sen. Nozzolio blasts sports rule

Sept. 7, 2007

State Sen. Michael Nozzolio is calling for an immediate change to a rule barring a high school football player — and National Guard member — from playing in his team's first three games.

South Seneca High School senior Stephen Brewer joined the National Guard last year and spent this past summer completing boot camp at Fort Benning in Georgia. But because New York State Public High School Athletic Association regulations require athletes to participate in a minimum number of summer team practices, Brewer was told he must sit out the first three games of the season.

In a news release, Nozzolio said the NYSPHSAA should revise the regulation so that athletes are not “unfairly punished” when their military obligations keep them from participating in practices.

“It is unfair to punish these recruits and force prospective recruits to choose between serving their country and playing a full season of football,” Nozzolio said.

In a letter sent this week to NYSPHSAA President Ronald Black, Nozzolio called the rule “an insult to the brave young men and women who have made the difficult choice ” to serve in the armed services.

Nozzolio said that he had reviewed the training schedule Brewer had followed during the summer, which included long marches wearing full equipment, and assured Black that "actual boot camp is much more vigorous and demanding than summer football practice.”

Nozzolio said that he understands the need for athletes to be properly conditioned before competing, and that Brewer's completion of the National Guard's basic physical fitness camp “in the sweltering heat of Georgia” should be taken into consideration.

Neither Black nor NYSPHSAA Executive Director Nina Van Erk were available to comment Thursday, and assistant director Joe Altieri, responsible for media and public relations, did not return a phone call seeking comment.