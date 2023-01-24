Look back: Officials say Bianco witness' story 'nothing new'

Jan. 24, 1993

Prosecutors, defense attorneys and appeals judges have long known about statements the star witness in the Thomas Bianco trial made to state police recanting his testimony, informed sources said last week.

Reacting to news reports that Thomas "T-Bird" Caliscibetta Jr., Bianco's childhood friend, had recanted his testimony to state police last March — and that the police interview would become the basis for a new appeal — four highly placed sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the information would be worthless in any future appeal and would not help Bianco's drive for freedom.

"There's nothing new about this," said a highly placed Court of Appeals source Friday. That court — which earlier this month refused to hear another Bianco appeal — is the state's highest appeals court.

"The Court of Appeals knew about this several months ago and obviously didn't put any credence on it," the source said.

Bianco's lawyer, Joseph Fahey, did not return numerous phone calls Friday and Saturday.

Calescibetta also couldn't be reached. But his new lawyer, James McGinty, confirmed the version other sources gave about the interview with state police.

Bianco is the Auburn man convicted seven years ago of the 1981 kidnapping and murder of 18-year-old Julie Monson.