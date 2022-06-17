Look back: Oklahoma tribe vows to challenge Cayugas' pact

June 17, 2007

The Seneca-Cayuga Tribe of Oklahoma will fight the Cayuga Indian Nation of New York's bid to disbar the Seneca-Cayugas from pursuing trust land in New York, promises Paul Spicer, the tribe's chief.

“They can ask all they want,” Spicer said. “I don't think it would ever get past the Department of Interior.”

He says it's an impossible deal because of treaty rights. “We would be the spoiler,” Spicer said.

But Cayugas have an ally in the state with their intention.

“We indicated support for the provision that precludes the Seneca-Cayuga Tribe of Oklahoma securing lands into trust,” said Christine Pritchard, a spokeswoman for Gov. Eliot Spitzer

“What the Seneca-Cayugas get is nothing,” said Dan French, an attorney representing the Cayugas.

The Cayugas and the Seneca-Cayugas were partners in the land claim, but they have been on opposite sides of other litigation. The Cayugas came out against the Seneca-Cayugas' pitch last summer to site a casino in Auburn.

In November 2004, Clint Halftown said in a letter to Gov. George Pataki withdrawing from a settlement agreement in exchange for a Catskills casino: “While the Cayuga Nation is anxious to settle its 204-year-old illegal taking of land issue with New York state, it is unwilling to do so if out-of-state tribes are allowed a presence in New York.”

Auburn Mayor Tim Lattimore has spoken positively of the proposed settlement with the Cayuga Indian Nation of New York because of the possibility of settling a long-simmering issue and to bring lucrative gaming to the area. But he remains supportive of the Seneca-Cayugas, who would like to open a casino in Auburn.

“I hate to see bureaucrats or people in government debate how many angels can dance on a pin. This thing has to be resolved,” Lattimore said.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

