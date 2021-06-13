Look back: Olympic torch run thrills Cayuga County

June 13, 1996

THRILL OF A LIFETIME

Thousands cheer on bearers of flame on the road to Atlanta

AUBURN — Storm clouds swirled overhead and lightning crackled on the horizon, but the Olympic torch kept the rain at bay last evening as runners and cyclists ferried the flame across the county.

It was the biggest turnout Auburn's seen in years, with thousands lining the route along the arterial, at times crowding in five and six deep. Police estimated between 15,000 and 20,000 spectators came out to cheer on the torchbearers, one of whom was Auburn resident Mike Farrell.

“We wouldn't dream of missing it,” said Lisa Tortorello, who brought her two children, Ashley and Raymond, to town from Red Creek. “It's a once in a lifetime experience. My kids will never see this again.”

Most agreed that the singularity o f the event required us all to bear witness.

"It's a part of history,” Tom Colella said, standing near Washington Street. His 2-year-old daughter, Mariana, decked out in a red cowboy hat and clutching a blue horn, sat perched on his shoulder for a better view.