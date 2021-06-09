Look back: Olympic torch to pass through Cayuga County

June 9, 1996
TORCH LIGHTS THE WAY
Road to Atlanta passes through Auburn, CNY
The Olympic Torch will pass through Cayuga County Wednesday on its 15,000-mile, 42-state journey to Atlanta, carried by some of the people who have donated their time and efforts to make the area a better place to live.
The torch will be carried via bicycle, motorcycle and by runners on its route from the western end of the county on Routes 5 and 20 to the Onondaga County line on Route 5.
It will enter the county at 6:31 p.m. Wednesday at the Seneca River bridge in Montezuma on a bicycle. It will continue to be carried on bicycle to Washington Street in Aubum, where it will be passed to a runner at 6:59 p.m. Runners will carry the torch through the city along the Arterial and Grant Avenue to Empire Agri-Systems in Sennett, which it is scheduled to reach at 7:40. It will then be passed to a motorcycle and carried through Elbridge and Camillus to its resting spot in Syracuse for the night.
The torch in ancient times symbolized the truce that accompanied the coming of peaceful competition among the Greek city-states. The modem tradition of lighting the torch with the sun at Olympia, Greece, started with the1936 Olympic Games in Berlin, and has continued in every Olympiad since.
Runners from central New York, including at least one Cayuga County resident, will be among the torchbearers as it makes its way through the county.
— Compiled by David Wilcox