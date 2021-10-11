Look back: Oswego nuclear plant listed among nation's worst

Oct. 11, 1996

SCRIBA — The FitzPatrick nuclear facility in neighboring Oswego County has been listed as one of 25 "Nuclear Lemons" for its safety and economic performance by a watchdog group.

The nuclear facility is located four miles east of Oswego, with most of northern Cayuga County situated well within the plant's 50-mile emergency response area.

In a report released Monday by the Critical Mass Energy Project, part of Ralph Nader's Public Citizen consumer advocacy group, the James A. FitzPatrick plant in Scriba was rated as the 14th worst nuclear facility in the country from 1993 to 1995.

"The FitzPatrick facility should have been shut down a long time ago," said energy project director Bill Magavern. "It's had a poor performance for years. There is no reason why so many nuclear facilities should be operating in that part of New York. There are many other sources of electricity."

— Compiled by David Wilcox

