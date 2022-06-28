Look back: Owasco Lake advocates take DEC to task

June 28, 2007

FLEMING — Thunder and lightning rolled into the Owasco Lake area Tuesday afternoon, as well as $60,000 in funding secured by state Sen. Michael Nozzolio to pay for the first year for an Owasco Lake watershed inspector.

But the overall scene was deja vu from a similar gathering last year, when community leaders and members criticized the efforts of the state Department of Environmental Conservation to control the output of phosphorous from the village of Groton's wastewater treatment plant into the inlet feeding the lake.

Tuesday, community leaders and members came back to Emerson Park urging the DEC to force the village adhere to a two-pound phosphorous discharge limit as the plant prepares to expand in size.

Last year, the DEC placed the village under a consent order forcing it to test chemicals that would reduce the amount of phosphorous it released.

Experimentation brought successful results which Dr. John Halfman, of the Finger Lakes Institute, described during the community meeting.

After city, town and county leaders signed an agreement to create a water steward position to monitor the conditions of the lake, Halfman said the next step is to get this person working so that problems can be identified as quickly as possible.

But while data shows that lake quality has improved during the past year, Nozzolio said that the DEC is now hampering the possibility for the lake's quality to move forward. “The DEC is suggesting a policy that is a step backward in our efforts to protect the lake,” he said. “I'm not a scientist but this just doesn't make sense to me.”

Once the Groton plant expands, DEC officials have considered allowing the plant to discharge about four pounds of phosphorous a day, roughly double what the plant is discharging now on an average day. Groton officials have previously said they are now operating below a four-pound phosphorous limit established by the DEC in a recent consent order. Although the proposed level is equal to the plant's 2006 discharge number, a DEC official said that the amount of discharge still remains extremely low in comparison to discharge levels years prior to 2006.

“There was no limit in 1991 as there is no limit now,” said Mary Jane Peachey, of the DEC.

Peachey noted that scientific data needs to be used to determine discharge levels.

Community residents fired back at Peachey, citing their own scientific data and personal experiences with the lake.

“My grandkids can't swim in front of my property because of the zebra mussels,” said Dennis Donnovan, who owns property on West Lake Road. “I hope my grandchildren can appreciate what I had in the '40s and '50s.”

Cayuga County Legislature Chairman George Fearon expressed his concern that the Groton plant should at least match the low phosphorous discharge levels the treatment plant in Moravia uses.

Peachey strongly expressed that the plant's phosphorous discharge limit isn't increasing because there has never been a permanent limit set. She confirmed that DEC officials are creating a draft permit that may be completed in the next two weeks. Once the draft is written, the DEC will allow public comment for 30 days.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

