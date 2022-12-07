Look back: Owasco Lake beach closure exposes more than sewage

Dec. 7, 1992

Tony Fus, a talkative man with bold Elvis sideburns easing their way down his cheekbones, is enjoying himself. On this steamy day in late August, Fus is playing watershed inspector.

This means it is his duty to respond to complaints from lakeside residents who have tattled on their neighbors for having a leaky septic system. Right now, that translates into Fus — who normally labors at Auburn's water filtration plant — pointing a massive, spongy-suspensioned Chevy pickup down one of the gravel fire lanes that stick like spokes into the east side of Owasco Lake.

The first stop is at a cream-colored house with green trim. Fus walks around to the front of the building. He stops walking just before the lawn drops off steeply to the lake, where it becomes obvious why the neighbor called.

A thick, black sludge is oozing like a slow wound out of the earth. It flows from the grass, over a concrete walkway and down the steps to the edge of the water. The black river stinks to high heaven.

Fus bends down and dips a small plastic vial into the muck. The sample will be tested to verify the foul black smudge is really raw sewage — although in this case there seems to be little doubt.

"Sometimes," he concludes, shaking his head and laughing as he stands up, "you learn more by walking through people's yards than you want to."

The same could probably be said of lakeside residents this summer who, when the county Health Department ordered the beaches at Emerson Park closed because of sewage in Owasco Lake, learned more about their neighbors than they wanted to.

What residents discovered was that many of their neighbors had inadequate septic systems. The faulty systems — some improperly installed, many poorly maintained — were exposed by heavy rains, which saturated the ground and floated the human waste to the surface of lawns and into the lake.

Yet the unusual weather exposed citizens to other flaws in the lakeside sewage disposal system as well. The rains washed away a false wall of civility and competence among the various agencies responsible for keeping the lake clean — and exposed a nasty underside of government turf battles that critics say have been conducted at the expense of Owasco Lake.