Look back: Owasco Lake seawall funding may evaporate

Jan. 23, 1997

AUBURN — Funding for the reconstruction of the deteriorating Owasco Lake seawall may crumble on the steps of City Hall.

Auburn's tenuous financial situation may leave the city unable to put money toward the seawall, City Manager Al Emmi said Wednesday.

"This is a worthy project at this time, but coming up with the money will be difficult," Emmi said. "We're going to have to prioritize where our money goes and this isn't as important as other issues. If we try to make it in our operating budget or bond for it, there's not much hope."

Lack of city funding may, in turn, jeopardize county funding for the project.

The county Legislature chose in December to fund the seawall reconstruction if the state, federal and city governments put money toward the project. The Legislature didn't set an amount to its funding.

"This is a puzzle with four or five pieces, big pieces," said county Legislator and Owasco Lake Seawall Committee Co-Chairman David Walrath, R-Sennett. "All the pieces need to come together for this project to become a reality. I'm hopeful all our efforts bear fruit and all the pieces come together or this is not going to happen."

— Compiled by David Wilcox

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0