Look back: Owasco Lake task force expected to recommend actions

Dec. 16, 1992

After county health officials closed Emerson Park's beaches for fear the polluted water might make someone sick, a special task force was created to provide — within 60 days — a plan to protect Owasco Lake.

The clock is still ticking.

While the proposal remains incomplete, county Legislator Sam DeRosa, R-Auburn, last night said the task force he chairs will back measures that should save Owasco Lake.

Among the expected recommendations are:

• Mandating that every homeowner within the lake's watershed have his septic system checked regularly, with fines for leaky tanks;

• Beefing up monitoring of bacteria levels in the lake;

• Hiring watershed inspectors who will crack down hard on polluters;

• Creating a new program to manage animal waste runoff from farms and other pollution entering the lake from diverse points;

• And opening an old channel behind the beach near the Emerson Park Pavilion.