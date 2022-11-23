Look back: Owasco mulls sewer line extension along lake

Nov. 23, 1992

OWASCO — Lakeside residents packed the auditorium at Owasco Elementary School yesterday to hear a proposal for extending a sewer line about four miles down the east side of Owasco Lake.

Burtis Point resident Paul Hickey, who is heading up the estimated $1.5 million project, said a sewer line would help reduce pollution of the lake and be much cheaper if completed jointly with a natural gas line project planned for next spring. He asked residents to make a commitment one way or the other in two weeks.

While a show of hands indicated most of the people attending approved the project, its proponents will have to get environmental impact statements, hold public hearings and obtain permits from the county Health Department and the state Department of Environmental Conservation to turn the plan into reality.

Auburn also would have to approve the project — expected to serve 300 homes — because the town's new line will discharge into the city's antiquated and crumbling sewer system for treatment of its wastes.