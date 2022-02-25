Look back: Owasco River Alliance forms

Feb. 25, 1997

OWASCO — Whenever Judy Freeman drives past Emerson Park on her way from Auburn to her Owasco Lake home, she sees more than what is there.

Sure, she sees the Merry-Go-Round Playhouse, closed for the winter, the playground area, the Owasco Outlet meandering its way north, and the crumbling seawall.

But she also sees potential.

For to her, Owasco Lake, Emerson Park and the Owasco Outlet all are underutilized as public resources. They are jewels in Cayuga County that could attract tourists and newcomers, as well as generate community pride and economic activity. But to do that they need to be better developed.

To that end, Freeman, along with Owasco Town Councilor Barbara Clary and Fleming Supervisor Alan Kozlowski, has started the Owasco River Alliance.

A fledgling, grassroots organization of Cayuga County residents and leaders, the Owasco River Alliance is charged with exploring new ways to develop and improve the Emerson Park/Owasco River area.

Freeman, Clary and Kozlowski have no prescribed vision of what those improvements should look like, however. Rather, their goal for the River Alliance is that its members develop a long-range plan for the area that reflects the needs and uniqueness of Cayuga County.

"Our community's use of its natural resources will have its own personal reflection," Freeman said. "Whatever is done should be a source of community enjoyment, pride and prosperity."

