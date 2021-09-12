Look back: Owasco seawall options supported at forum

Sept. 12, 1996

OWASCO — About 100 people who came to hear about ways to fix the century-old Owasco Lake seawall showed overwhelming support for some extra features in the work.

The public listened to three options presented by Konski Engineers of Syracuse to improve the deteriorating seawall. In a show of hands in the Emerson Park Pavilion, they showed their desire for the project to get under way, and for something more than the most basic upgrade.

"I would like to see a style that echoes this building," said Tony Socci, of Grant Avenue in Auburn. "Keep it in context rather than something modern. If you're going to spend $5 million, make it look like a $5 million project."

"Something has to be done," said Lou Vasile, of Auburn. "Whichever route they decide, it definitely has to be fixed."

"A few people raised concerns about how the project would be funded and if the project would ever get past the conception stage.

Dave Tucker, architect for Konski, said he looked to enhance the look of the park through improvements to the seawall. He showed three structures that could be placed at the end of the seawall. The structures were a ticket office, small pavilion and the top of a lighthouse.

