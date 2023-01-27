Look back: Parents of arrested Port Byron player want action from board

Jan. 27, 1993

PORT BYRON — It's two down and one to go.

The high school's star basketball player has won two legal battles stemming from his arrest last month involving the theft of Christmas ornaments, and his parents are going for a third victory.

Daniel and Dorothy Wilkinson — parents of Jim Wilkinson, one of three boys arrested just before Christmas — asked the school board in a letter dated Jan. 25 to discipline high school Principal Thomas Shannon for violation of their son's civil rights. They claim Shannon failed to notify them prior to a law enforcement official's questioning of Jim, and say Shannon admitted he violated the school board's own policy when he allowed that to happen.

"It is our belief that such a violation should not go undisciplined by the Board of Education and it is requested that this violation be placed in Mr. Shannon's personnel file," the letter states.

Superintendent Robert Harris advised the board to refer the matter to the administration, as is customary in such cases, and board President Robert Dutcher subsequently referred the request to Harris.

Wilkinson admitted that he and two other boys took the ornaments from residents' lawns to use in a high school hall decorating contest. A deputy sheriff questioned the boys at the school and arrested them. That's where Shannon made his mistake, the Wilkinsons say, because he didn't notify them first — even though the boys reportedly refused to call their parents.