LOOK BACK

Look back: Perot the favorite at Jordan-Elbridge

  • Updated

Nov. 5, 1996

JORDAN-ELBRIDGE — Ross Perot is the winner — at least at Jordan-Elbridge High School.

Yesterday the students elected the independent candidate by a 41 percent margin at an election preview rally, with fellow students performing the parts of the candidates.

"The student portraying Ross Perot did an exceptional job and I think the students wanted him to know they appreciated it," said teacher Kathy McLane. "All the kids have worked really hard on this project and they deserve some recognition."

The eleventh-grade students at Jordan-Elbridge spent the past two weeks researching the 1996 presidential election so they could accurately portray the candidates, she said.

The students who took to the podium in the school auditorium on Monday morning tried to step into the shoes of the candidates. Nothing was spared in creating the image of the real campaigns.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

