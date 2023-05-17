May 17, 1993

From the plaintive strains of bagpipes filling Spartan Hall to the speeches extolling learning, moral values, service and creativity, Sunday was a day of pride and celebration at Cayuga Community College.

At yesterday's 39th annual commencement, 559 students received diplomas, culminating an experience that will launch dreams and open doors for many.

But it won't be easy — a fact acknowledged by the commencement's speaker, Kelly Connell. Connell is a 1978 alumnus of the college and now an actor on the weekly CBS television series "Picket Fences," where he plays the role of Dr. Carter Pike, chief medical examiner in the fictional town of Rome, Wisconsin.

"I spent the last 15 years of my life not knowing where my next job would come from," Connell said.

Connell, who has also appeared on "Murphy Brown," "Delta," "Fresh Prince," "Night Court," "Davis Rules," "Wings," "Lifestories" and numerous, nationally aired television commercials, encouraged graduates to "listen to your heart" and be willing to "take a lot of little steps" as they try to make their way through the "mysterious abyss" of career dreams in a world "hellbent on efficiency."

A Seneca Falls native, Connell said he began his present career in Cayuga Community College's Acting 101, taught then by Dan Labeille, who is now executive assistant to the college president.