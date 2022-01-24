Look back: Port Byron bus drivers get support at meeting

Jan. 24, 1997

PORT BYRON — For years, Port Byron bus drivers have transported the district's students through all types of weather.

Last night it was payback time. Despite sub-teen temperatures, close to 70 residents packed the American Legion hall to show their support for the district's 24 full- and part-time drivers.

At issue is a proposal to disband the current district-run transportation system and contract with a private carrier.

In November, the district sent out bid specifications to 13 central New York transportation companies to see if there are significant savings to be had through privatization.

The bids are expected to be opened at next Tuesday's board meeting and the district has said it may take up to an additional month to study and analyze them.

"This is more than just a money issue," said James Moore, regional president of the driver's Civil Service Employee Association union. "This is also about safety. Our drivers have an excellent record and the school board knows that."

