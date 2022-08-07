Look back: Port Byron Hotel developer needs financial help

Aug. 7, 2007

The Port Byron Hotel developer is making a public plea for help after a pair of investors backed out of the project last week.

The project hailed as a key piece to the village's revitalization effort is lined up to get $289,000 in state grant money, but only with private backing of about $125,000.

Cayuga County is set to front the $229,000 needed for the Restore NY grant that will be reimbursed and bids have been awarded to a contractor. The project will also receive $60,000 from the state Main Street grant program.

“(The contractor) is ready to start tomorrow if we can get the paper's signed,” developer Gary Cole said Monday.

However, the proposed bar, restaurant and lodge will dissolve if the $125,000 match isn't met within seven to 10 days.

“I feel the project is very viable, but without these investors, I don't think I can afford to do it myself,” said Cole, a Cato native who has invested about $60,000 in the historic building since 2004. “I think it's the keystone and so do many other people.”

“I really think they're waiting for the hotel project to begin,” he said of other building and business owners in downtown Port Byron.

With the help of Thoma Consultants, Cortland, the village has earned a total of about $465,000 in grant money over the last two years. The grants for feasibility studies, building improvements and farmers market seed money are all linked to revitalization.

“If nothing happens to it now with all this grant money, no one will ever be able to get that grant money for that building again,” Cole said, fearing the 122-year-old structure could end up razed instead of raised.

Anyone interested in the project can call (315) 626-6582 to get more information on plans or take a tour of the building, he said. Cole is also placing classified ads in newspapers.