Look back: Port Byron sports program in danger

Aug. 13, 1996

PORT BYRON — More than just the district's $10.9 million budget will be at stake when Port Byron voters go to the polls tomorrow.

After funding sports and extracurricular activities for the past two years to the tune of $55,000 a year, the Port Byron Boosters say the well has gone dry.

"As it stands now, if the budget is voted down there will be no sports this fall," said boosters president Mark Noga.

If the budget is defeated, Noga said that the boosters would need to come up with $15,600 by Thursday to allow the fall sports teams to begin practice.

At this point, he said, the boosters have less than $1,000 in the bank and an emergency meeting last week drew only a handful of residents.

"The last two years have taken their toll," Noga said. "There just aren't enough of us to shoulder the burden for the whole community."

With sports practice scheduled to begin next week, the district had scheduled the election for Wednesday to ensure that practices could begin on time if the voters approve the budget.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

