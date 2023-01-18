Look back: Port Byron tavern is imaginative, inviting

Jan. 18, 1993

PORT BYRON — The circus display at Bill and Lottie's River Tavern just goes to show you what can be done with a little paint and plywood and a lot of imagination.

Each year, Bill Herrmann, 55, faithfully puts up the 16-by-6-foot display — handmade by his father back when Bill Jr. was a boy — piece by piece and wire by wire. When it's all together, an entire scene unfolds, complete with music by the Barnum and Bailey Circus Band, moving dancers and merry-go-round animals, lights and a train.

The Herrmanns add the display to their homey establishment, in addition to in-house pool and dart leagues (members are treated to shrimp and steak dinners at the end of the 10-week league) and 12 horseshoe pits that are frequently used by local champion Dave Reynolds.