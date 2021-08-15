Look back: Port Byron voters OK budget

Aug. 15, 1996

PORT BYRON — For the first time in three years the district will have a voter-approved budget in place when school opens in September.

Yesterday, Port Byron's revised $10,904,776 budget passed by a surprising 659 to 427 votes.

A second proposition to fund $41,985 in equipment used by students passed 644 to 441.

"It's been a long hard road," said school board President Kathleen Shetler-Globus. "Hopefully, this means we have turned the corner and can begin to move forward again."

District Superintendent Terrence Blanchfield also expressed pleasure with the election results.

"We still have a lot of work to do to rebuild a sense of trust with the community, but this is a good start," he said. "It will be nice to be able to concentrate on education for a change."

The $10.9 million spending plan brings with it a 2.63 percent increase in spending and translates into a 4.32 percent increase in the tax levy.

The district's original $10,949,409 budget — with its 9.1 percent tax levy increase — was defeated June 12 by just 36 votes, 576-535.

Since then the district was able to use $39,500 in additional state aid, $10,000 from investments, a $10,000 savings in insurance, and a $29,000 federal summer school grant to lower the budget, school officials said.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0