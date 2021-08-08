Look back: Port Byron's new superintendent a familiar face

Aug. 8, 1996

PORT BYRON — In the end, taking the job as superintendent of the Port Byron schools made sense for Terrence Blanchfield. Since leaving the position of Port Byron's business manager in 1992, Blanchfield had maintained a home in the village, his kids attended the schools, and he maintained an active interest in the district as a parent and taxpayer.

Still, when the superintendent's position became available last year, Blanchfield had his reservations.

"First, I wanted to be sure I was ready for the job," he said. "And I enjoyed what I was doing."

What Blanchfield was doing was working as an assistant superintendent with the North Syracuse School District, the fifth-largest in the state, with an enrollment of over 10,000 students.

As executive director for management, Blanchfield was responsible for developing and managing the district's annual budget and the supervision of more than 800 employees.

Once he decided to apply in Port Byron, Blanchfield still wanted to be convinced that he was making the right move.

"I think I ended up interviewing the board as much as they interviewed me," he said. "I wanted to make sure it was a good match."

— Compiled by David Wilcox

