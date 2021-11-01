Look back: Predictions on winter of '96 as mixed as the weather itself

Nov. 1, 1996

Some say it will be mild, some say cold, and some say it will be filled with more than our share of snow.

As the remaining leaves flutter to the ground and the final days of fall start to wind down, signs of winter weather to come begin to emerge.

Depending on who you talk to, the coming winter could be mild with little snow, average in snow and temperature, or snowy with below average temperatures throughout.

Astronomer and meteorologist Steve Russo predicts a particularly mild winter, with below normal snowfall and above average temperatures, he said.

The area has averaged about 90 inches of snow over the past 30 years, he said.

"Because there has not been a lot of dust in the atmosphere, I think we'll be milder all around than last year," Russo said.

Dust in the atmosphere creates the moisture that makes for snowy winters and blocks the sun, lowering the temperature significantly, he said.

"We haven't seen a lot of volcanic or other activity that would send dust particles into the atmosphere," he said.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

