Look back: Pressure forces Auburn neo-Nazis to change plans

Sept. 27, 1992

The intense glare of the media spotlight, coupled with community hostility, is beginning to take its toll on the neo-Nazis who came to Auburn two weeks ago.

After Thursday's City Council meeting, attended by more than 100 outraged city residents, local and national Nazi leaders began bickering over their party's agenda and its plans for a commune in Cayuga County.

The neo-Nazis holed up in local white supremacist Thomas Cool's 3 Barber St. house appear to be backing down. They are no longer seeking publicity for their ideology and insist they have only peaceful intentions. Two local leaders began denying any comment during the weekend and failed to appear at a meeting yesterday between reporters and city officials.

Their national leader — Ryan Wilson, the commander-in-chief of the United States of America Nationalist Party and a former Ku Klux Klan member — acknowledged Friday that "our plans have been disrupted."

But Wilson nevertheless threatened to bring the Ku Klux Klan to Auburn to buck up the cause.

"The mayor had better warm up his reception or we'll hold a Klan rally there every year for the next 10 years," Wilson said from his Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, headquarters.

"We'll make Auburn a central meeting point, and we'll march right down Main Street. And there's not a damn thing the mayor can do about it."

In a phone call from New York City Saturday, Mayor Guy Cosentino responded, "If that group wants to channel all their anger toward me, that's fine. Just leave my community out of it."