Look back: Prison awaits Auburn neo-Nazi

Jan. 22, 1993

The extremist who shot his neighbor last fall — unintentionally revealing the presence of neo-Nazis in Auburn — was sentenced yesterday to five to 10 years in state prison.

In front of a packed courtroom, Keith Ernest, 25, of 3 Grover St., continued to insist the justice system persecuted him for his political beliefs.

But the judge, the district attorney and even his own lawyer said the claims were ridiculous.

Ernest pleaded guilty two weeks ago to three felonies — second-degree assault, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Judge Peter Corning sentenced him to concurrent prison terms of 3-1/2 to seven years, five to 10 years and 3-1/2 to seven years respectively for those crimes.

District Attorney James Vargason asked Corning to treat Ernest — who had served prison time before for first-degree robbery — as a second felony offender. Vargason requested the maximum term for each crime.

Ernest's previous record "indicates a history of violence," Vargason said. He described Ernest as "an individual who has ignored the law."

In handing down the sentence, Corning told Ernest, "I consider you a violent individual. The best avenue is to keep you off the streets. It's best for you and the community."

Ernest was arrested Sept. 14 after shooting his neighbor, Doug Francel, in the upper thigh. Ernest has maintained he acted in self-defense.