Look back: Property owners seek quick settlement of Cayugas suit

Dec. 9, 1992

Popular support for an out-of-court settlement that would end the Cayuga Indians' $350 million federal lawsuit appears to be growing quickly.

"We don't want another 10 or 20 years in court," said Aurelius resident Chris Scholomiti, who backs a fair deal that would give the Indians land and money.

Boston lawyer Allan van Gestel, who represents the 7,000 property owners whose land the Indians seek, said yesterday he is left with a case he doubts is winnable. But he said he is encouraged that even some longtime Indian foes are talking about a settlement.

Though van Gestel vowed to be "the gladiator in the pit" as long as the 12-year-old case remains in court, he said that every time he loses a round, the Cayugas' bargaining position grows stronger — and the price of a compromise goes up.