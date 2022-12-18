Look back: Proposed Auburn clinic would offer care close to home

Dec. 18, 1992

Hundreds of local patients with brain and spinal cord injuries — some forced now to live in faraway facilities where abuse is common — could find better care close to home if a proposed $2.3 million health care clinic wins state approval.

As a sidelight, the outpatient clinic would offer primary medical care to many people who rely on Medicaid, a prospect some expect to alarm Auburn Memorial Hospital administrators who may try to stifle competition.

The proposed clinic — slated to open in March 1994 — would also provide new programs to help local employers avoid occupational injuries to workers, assist those with severe back pain and provide in-home aid to disabled or elderly people.

The clinic would be run by a nonprofit company that has not yet been created, Fingerlakes Therapeutic Services. It would employ 25 people.