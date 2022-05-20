Look back: Rabies cases increasing in Cayuga County

May 20, 1997

AUBURN — A second wave of rabies moving into Cayuga County concerns local health officials.

Confirmed positive rabies contacts for this year are close to the total number of contacts reported for 1996. So far this year there have been 28 contacts, compared to 35 for all of 1996.

"We're tracking a second wave of cases. A year ago we saw cases in northern Pennsylvania and the Southern Tier of New York," said John Rowe, public information consultant for the county Health Department.

Rabies contacts move in a northerly pattern, Rowe said. A year ago, more cases were reported south of the county. Now the disease is spreading northward. Rowe was unsure why more cases are reported farther north each year, but he said it may deal with water migration.

"We've been expecting the second wave of rabies to move through our county since last year, when we were seeing increasing numbers in northern Pennsylvania and the Southern Tier of New York," said county Director of Environmental Health Eileen O'Connor.

The county was hammered in 1993 and 1994 by the first wave of rabies. There were 121 contacts in 1993, and nearly double that at 240 in 1994.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0