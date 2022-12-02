Look back: Rabies outbreak reaches Cayuga County

Dec. 2, 1992

SUMMERHILL — Rabies has moved into Cayuga County.

The county health department received word this week from the rabies testing laboratory in Albany that a raccoon who bit a vaccinated dog in the township of Summerhill last month had the virus.

"This confirms what we have suspected for a long time — that we have rabies in Cayuga County," said Ted Medrek, the county's director of environmental health.

The health department has been expecting the disease to strike the county this year, as the worst outbreak since 1935 has moved steadily this way.

Two years ago, county lawmakers required all dogs to be vaccinated. Now, a state law requiring all cats to be vaccinated will kick in, Medrek said.

County health officials planned a press conference this morning to answer questions about the rabies invasion.

But, Medrek said, "There is no cause for panic."

He said it will take at least a year for the virus to reach as far north as Auburn. By then, he said, the raccoons living in the city will be at risk. This outbreak started about two and a half years ago in Pennsylvania and has been moving northward at a rate of 20 to 30 miles a year.