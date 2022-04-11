Look back: Railway responds to Auburn accident

April 11, 2007

In response to a minor accident involving a car and a train on State Street near Auburn Correctional Facility, Finger Lakes Railway said Tuesday that the warning lights at the crossing had recently been inspected and that trains never approach the intersection at more than 10 mph.

A car and train collided March 28 after a motorist turned off West Garden Street onto State Street as the train was coming by, damaging the car and slightly injuring the driver.

The railroad company said in a news release that the crossing — built about 1935 — has never had gates and that gates would require an upgrade by the state Department of Transportation, not the railway company.

The railway said that on the day of the accident, the engineer was on the lead car and operating the engine with a remote-control device. Engineers are required to check the intersection signaling lights before proceeding across the roadway, the railway said, and that at 10 mph the train would have been able to stop if the warning lights had not been working. The railway said the warning lights at the State Street crossing had been inspected less than three weeks before the accident and that the lights engage when trains get within 440 feet of the roadway.

"We are hopeful that the public becomes more aware of the law to yield to a train," Finger Lakes Railway lead investigator Kevin Buckland said in a news release.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0