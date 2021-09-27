Look back: Red Creek parent to air education views

Sept. 27, 1996

RED CREEK — When Steven Musial steps up on the "soapbox" at WCNY's "Old Fashioned Political Rally" Sunday night, he will be one of the few people addressing the issue of education.

The public forum, sponsored by central New York's public television station, will feature 3 1/2 hours of citizen input on the issues dominating the November elections and debates between congressional candidates in the 23rd and 25th districts.

Musial, a father of four, and a strong advocate for parental involvement in his home Red Creek school district, will bring his case to the voters on Sunday.

"I feel strongly about the rights of parents," Musial said. "The parents, not the government, should have the primary responsibility for their children's upbringing and education."

Musial decried what he called the state and federal government's "heavy-handed" excursions into matters of traditional values and faith, marginalizing and undermining what children are taught at home.

As part of his 2 1/2 minute presentation, Musial will pitch the concept of "parent choice" and the use of vouchers to provide financial aid for families looking for alternatives outside the public school system.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

