Look back: Remembering assemblyman's deciding vote on abortion

Dec. 14, 1992

For a brief moment 22 years ago, George Michaels was thrust into the national spotlight when he cast the deciding vote to legalize abortion in New York.

That moment changed the rest of his life and the lives of millions of men and women throughout the state.

Two weeks ago, a letter was sent to Michaels from the president of the central New York chapter of the National Organization for Women.

"At a time in our history when it was unpopular to take a stand on abortion, you courageously cast a ballot that determined the fate of many women — women that will largely remain anonymous to you," wrote Betty DeFazio.

Michaels never got a chance to read the letter. He died, at the age of 82, while it was in transit.

On April 9, 1970, Michaels, who'd been a Democratic assemblyman for 10 years, took his appointed seat on the chamber's floor totally unaware that his actions later that afternoon would end his political career.

Michaels didn't approve of abortion, but thought others should have the option. Nevertheless, with much of his constituency composed of staunch Catholics who opposed the bill, Michaels chose the politically safe path on the measure's first round of voting and cast his ballot against legalization.

Michaels told various reporters during the last two decades that as the afternoon wore on, it became increasingly apparent that the vote was going to be close, and there was a chance, however remote, that there would be a tie. It was then, Michaels said, that he found himself unable to shake conversations he'd had with family members just before the abortion showdown.

He couldn't forget his son, Jim, then a 24-year-old Jewish seminary student, who had recently returned from a stint working in the ghettos of St. Paul, Minnesota.

The younger Michaels spoke of "butcher abortionists in the ghettos," and told his father he'd be preventing people from getting safe and sanitary abortions.

Now, after the first round of voting, Michaels didn't feel good about the politically safe path he'd chosen.

A short time later, Michaels recalled, he found himself calling for the roll call to stop only seconds before the clerk was to announce defeat of the reform bill for lack of a single vote.

"What's the use of getting elected or reelected if you don't stand for something?" he asked, his voice trembling and trailing off, tears glistening in his eyes.

"I realize, Mr. Speaker, that I am terminating my political career, but I cannot in good conscience sit here and allow my vote to be the one that defeats this bill. I therefore ask my vote to be changed from a 'no' to a 'yes.'"