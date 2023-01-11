Look back: Rep. Houghton joins Moravia's bridge cause

Jan. 11, 1993

MORAVIA — Moravia historic preservationists have brought out the big guns in their fight with the state to have the downtown bridge made more attractive as well as more serviceable.

Congressman Amo Houghton has joined the battle, with a letter strongly urging the state to consider the requests of the Moravia Development Committee when designing the bridge's rails and other decorative items.

"Coming from a city that has aggressively pursued the preservation of its historic downtown and consequently seen renewed economic activity, I have to believe these efforts are essential," Houghton wrote.

With much of the village now listed on the state register of historic places — and soon to be listed on the national register — the preservationists and their congressional ally say the prominent landmark should be designed to fit in with the aesthetic image the committee is trying to foster for the village.

The state is replacing the 87-year-old bridge, which crosses Mill Stream at Main Street (also state Route 38). The $1.2 million project should be complete by 1995.