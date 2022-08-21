Look back: Report says bankruptcy hasn't hurt Auburn hospital's care

Aug. 21, 2007

Auburn Memorial Hospital has maintained adequate patient care despite operating under Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection since April, according to a court-appointed ombudsman's report.

Carole E. Mead, of Unadilla, last week filed her first health care ombudsman report for the AMH bankruptcy case. After several visits and interviews, she concluded that patient care has not suffered at the hospital or its properties, which include the Finger Lakes Center of Living nursing home and outpatient medical centers in Auburn and Skaneateles.

“There seemed to be no reason to suspect that there was any deterioration of care within the facilities,” Mead wrote. “It does not appear that there have been any significant problems in any of the facilities since the bankruptcy filing.”

AMH filed for Chapter 11 on April 24 with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of New York. As part of the process when a case involves a hospital, the court can appoint an ombudsman to track patient care during the time the facility is operating under bankruptcy protection.

Mead visited the hospital - including two unannounced visits - on July 13, July 24, Aug. 3 and Aug. 9. She spent six to eight hours at the facilities during each visit, and interviewed patients, residents and staff.

“Throughout the ombudsman's investigation the debtor and all staff were cooperative and helpful,” Mead wrote. “Information, documents and the time to answer questions and explain policy were all done with no hesitation and in a polite, friendly way.”

Mead said she heard no complaints during her visits to the hospital and nursing home. She reported the facilities were clean and well kept, and the staff was friendly and helpful.

She did say that several staff members asked her if she believed the hospital would close.

At the outpatient centers, Mead said some patients were frustrated at waiting times. She noted the facilities were quite busy, treating local residents and tourists visiting the region.

Rosalyn McCormick, AMH's vice president of patient care services, said the hospital is pleased with Mead's conclusion that quality care is being provided and the bankruptcy has not disrupted that mission.

Mead will continue monitoring patient care at AMH during the bankruptcy process.

Later this month, the court will hold a hearing on the hospital's request for a Dec. 20 deadline to file its Chapter 11 reorganization plan, which would be an extension of an Aug. 22 deadline that was originally set. It's also asking for a related extension on the deadline for soliciting approvals of its plan from creditors. It would like that deadline moved from Oct. 21 to Feb. 18.