Look back: Republicans, Democrats hold Auburn rallies on election eve

Nov. 2, 1992

Hoping to spur campaign workers to greater efforts during the last hours of this year's partisan battles, Democrats and Republicans held separate rallies last night.

The GOP rally at the Emerson Park Pavilion proved a lackluster affair — drawing far fewer people than in recent years — while the Democrats showed at least some spunk at their Polish Falcons gathering.

But in local races, Republicans remain heavily favored. Democrats are pinning their hopes on capturing the White House after a dozen years in exile.

Tomorrow, voters will head to the polls to choose a president, U.S. senator, congressman, state senator, state assemblyman and several judges. The polls are open 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Retiring U.S. Rep Frank Horton, R-Rochester, was to be the featured guest at the Republican rally. But he did not show up.

Horton's Auburn office aide, Vivian Norman, said "something came up at the last second" to keep her boss away.

But several GOP leaders said Horton refused to come because he was angry the GOP rally invitation mentioned City Councilor Chris DeAngelis' catering business more prominently than him. They said Horton hates DeAngelis.

Whatever kept Horton away may have caused others to stay home as well. Republican Elections Commissioner Richard Paulino observed the rally's turnout was the thinnest in years.