Look back: Resident fights Owasco Flats bike trail, nature center

June 30, 1996

(No paper June 29, 1996)

MORAVIA — For 58 years, Frank Hall has lived on the flats at the south end of Owasco Lake.

The often swampy wetland area that serves as a flood plain in wet seasons has been home to Hall all his life. He played on the flats as a child and grew up hunting, trapping and fishing there. His children grew up in the flats and now his grandchildren come often to play.

He knows these flats well. He knows how wet they get in the spring. He knows about the bugs and the poison ivy and the rugged beauty of the place.

Hall says if plans for a bike trail through the flats — not to mention plans for a nature center — come to pass, the environment he knows will be replaced with something else.

"When they get done," Hall said of the groups that plan to develop the flats, "you are not going to have what you have here now; you're going to have what they want."