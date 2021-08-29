Look back: Residents help Weedsport library move to new home

Aug. 29, 1996

WEEDSPORT — From seniors to toddlers in strollers, close to 200 residents lined East Brutus Street yesterday passing boxes of books hand over hand to their new home.

The occasion was a human chain formed to transport the Weedsport Free Library's collection three blocks east to its new facility next to the Weedsport Junior-Senior High School.

"This is what small town America is all about," said Brutus Supervisor Ann Petrus, who was busy walking the line, filling gaps in the "chain," and exhorting her friends and neighbors to make sure the tomes of literary greats had a safe journey.

"Everyone can learn something from this," she said. "It shows what you can accomplish when people work together."

In fact, the "human chain" was a fitting end to a five year sojourn that saw Weedsport residents band together and raise more than $400,000 to fund their new library.

"So many people have supported this project," said librarian Anne Mlod. "I thought this was a nice way to get everyone involved in the new library."

— Compiled by David Wilcox

