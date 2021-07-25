Look back: Retired Auburn police officer tried for stalking

July 25, 1996

AUBURN — Testimony is expected to continue today in the harassment trial of Sam Testa.

This trial in City Court represents only one part of a 2-year-old legal tangle that has covered opposing lawsuits, an order of protection and a criminal complaint.

For this trial, the state of New York is charging Testa under a stalking law of allegedly harassing City Councilor Ann Bunker in June and July of 1994.

Bunker, the state's chief witness, claims that Testa, a retired Auburn police officer, sexually harassed her on June 30 that year in the parking lot of City Hall after a City Council meeting. She said he made obscene gestures by flipping her off and thrusting his pelvis at her.

The following week, on the same day then-City Manager James Malone banned Testa from City Hall, Testa was arrested while parked on Hamilton Avenue just down the street from Bunker's home.

The prosecution completed its case shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday. The defense was expected to make its case today.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

