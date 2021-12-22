Look back: Retiring Cayuga County Court judge honored

Dec. 22, 2006

AUBURN — After reaching the age of 70 this year, Cayuga County Judge Peter E. Corning must vacate the county's courthouse by the end of this month. But a portrait of him will remain in the courthouse's second-floor courtroom, a room that is most often used for trials.

It was the local legal community's best-kept secret as Corning's court aides and members of the county bar association gathered Thursday morning in the courtroom without leaking an inkling of it to the man about to be surprised.

He wondered why his regular criminal court calendar wasn't being held in his customary courtroom, a more ornate and enlarged space across the street in the Old Historic Post Office. But because of a fib, he came into the courtroom to a round of applause as he took the bench.

After a few words from attorneys Earle Thurston and Andy Fusco, Corning pulled on a tassel of a rich cloth covering up a 1989 photographic portrait of him in a law library.

His voice thickened as he thanked the bar and the community "for all the support and happiness its given me during my tour as DA and judge."

Corning served a decade as district attorney before being elected as judge in 1979.

"The local bar solves problems rather than litigates them," Corning said. "The bar association of Cayuga County is the best and the finest."

"We all agree you have set the standard for justice in this county," Thurston said. "I think you can ask any attorney here who has to go out of town (to practice law) how well we deliver justice in this county."

Thomas G. Leone will assume Corning's place Jan. 1.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

