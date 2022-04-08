Look back: Reviewing Cayuga County's assigned counsel program

April 8, 2007

Cayuga County's assigned counsel program has consistently come under budget the last four years, said Lloyd Hoskins, the administrator of the program.

Hoskins makes this point because of the increase in assigned counsel rates and the worry that it might cost the county more.

The county has considered a publicly funded defender's office in recent years when the rates of reimbursement for assigned counsel cases were raised to $60 an hour for misdemeanors and $75 for other cases, and when expert and other services in the case of Michelle Davis, sentenced in 2000 to six years in prison for killing her 13-year-old son, cost $40,000. But the county has continued to find that funding a system where it is not paying an office's overhead and staffing resources to be on par with the district attorney's office is more cost-effective.

Michael Bass, a former Auburn attorney who took assigned counsel Cayuga County cases until he joined the St. Lawrence County's Public Defender's office last year, said the benefit of the public defenders' model is that defense attorneys can focus on their cases without worrying about drumming up business and how to pay their office overhead.

But the downside Bass found is the amount of work his office has: 1,200 to 1,300 cases in a county of 120,000 and where some courts are an hour and 15 minutes drive away. In an assigned counsel system, cases are distributed among a larger number of private practitioners.

Three attorneys, including Bass, do criminal defense work, and three attorneys handle Family Court cases. A seventh will shortly join the office Bass has run since August.

Cayuga County is one of only eight New York counties that provides representation for poor criminal defendants via an assigned counsel program composed of private practitioners, according to the “Future of Indigent Services” commission report.

The commission found that many counties responded to the increase in assigned counsel rates by shifting more indigent defense work to institutional providers.

The county's net expenditure of $529,580 paid for attorney and other experts services for 1,336 cases in 2006. The county also received $121,240 from the three-year-old state Indigent Legal Services fund toward those costs.

Hoskins believes that state-run indigent legal services conceptually sounds like a feasible model, but he is skeptical that a more centralized service will be able to organize attorneys to get to all of the night sessions of town and village courts. Currently, the courts accommodate attorneys that have to be in a number of jurisdictions on the same evening.

“When you step that up to the state level, I just question how that would all pan out,” Hoskins said.

Nineteen of 25 states that had higher per capita spending than New York for indigent defense were completely state-funded, the commission found. New York's average cost-per-capita for indigent defense was $22.97.

Cayuga County assigns attorneys for defendants whose income levels are within 125-percent of the federal poverty guidelines, but the failing in this system is that some people still cannot afford attorneys even if they are above the eligibility standard, Hoskins said.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0