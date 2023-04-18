April 18, 1993

Though local officials would prefer a brand new four-lane highway between Auburn and Syracuse, it appears they will have to settle for improvements to the existing Route 5.

The state has no plans to build a major highway between the two cities, said Harry Carlson, the Department of Transportation's regional engineer in Syracuse.

But, Carlson said, "significant improvements" will be made to speed travel along Route 5, including more left turn lanes, wider intersections, better shoulders, bridge repairs and other measures.

While pleased that improvements are on the agenda, local leaders say they don't go far enough. They say the area's economic future would be much rosier if a limited access highway reached Auburn.

"It would help Cayuga County a lot," said Legislator Louis Quill, D-Aurelius, chairman of the county's Industrial Development Agency.

But Carlson said a major highway would be prohibitively expensive. It would also disrupt the environment, shatter neighborhoods and raise numerous other social problems, he said.

Cayuga County Legislature Chairman Herb Marshall, R-Port Byron, said he would love to see a four-lane road here, "But there's not a chance in the world of that happening."

Marshall said the best bet for bringing a highway to Auburn would be to convince the Thruway Authority to build a spur from Weedsport to Camillus. But he admits it's a long-shot proposal.