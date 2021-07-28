Look back: Route 90 garage sale draws crowd

July 28, 1996

CAYUGA COUNTY — Route 90's annual 50-mile garage sale yesterday drew huge crowds as a low cloud cover kept cool breezes blowing.

Just about everybody was out to park and stroll. Hundreds of cars and trucks lined the route to visit clusters of collectibles.

The sale continues today from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and stretches from Montezuma to Homer.

With variety the watchword, the event brought everything from rubbernecking to rubber Halloween masks.

Giant umbrellas and tents kept off the sun and rain as dark clouds haphazardly sprinkled the crowd and their treasures.

Even state Sen. Mike Nozzolio was seen walking along the route outside the post office in downtown Aurora.

Some browsers were attracted to treats such as "Aunt Jane's Cookies" at the beginning of Route 90 in Montezuma.

Others looked for lemonade along with the merchandise.

But the sale was a driver's nightmare. The traffic snailed at 5 mph in some spots so drivers could ogle the wares in case they wanted to stop.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

